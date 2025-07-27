Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 4,224 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 164.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 57.3% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Archrock by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $1,029,461.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 275,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,060.39. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock Stock Performance

Archrock stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Archrock had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. Research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Archrock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archrock

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.