Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Holdings Trimmed by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Heico by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 14,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $280.00 price target on shares of Heico and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $352.00 price target on shares of Heico and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.45.

HEI stock opened at $323.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Heico Corporation has a 1 year low of $216.68 and a 1 year high of $328.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Heico’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

In other Heico news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total transaction of $10,442,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 122,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,458,696.92. The trade was a 22.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total transaction of $17,985,035.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,253,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,311,420.15. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,656 shares of company stock valued at $28,534,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

