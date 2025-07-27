TD Asset Management Inc Has $98.49 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $98,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $208,095,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,527,000 after acquiring an additional 538,990 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,635,000 after acquiring an additional 505,680 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $118,038,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $74,095,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $434.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

