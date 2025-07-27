TD Asset Management Inc Has $125.49 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $125,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,218.64.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.3%

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,531.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,477.11 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,727.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,827.94.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,175. The trade was a 76.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,222,913. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.