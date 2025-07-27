TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of CME Group worth $106,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 454,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after buying an additional 57,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $299.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $3,152,410. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CME opened at $279.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.25 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

