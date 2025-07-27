First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 2,013 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $756,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254,721 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,170,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,329,000 after acquiring an additional 182,705 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,776,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,060 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.