TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,194,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 221,826 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 2.30% of Gentex worth $121,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 85.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 208.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Gentex by 103.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 268,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W cut shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Gentex Stock Up 16.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. Gentex Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $31.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Gentex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,939 shares in the company, valued at $135,824.93. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

