Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,454 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.37% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $131,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $577,941,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after buying an additional 1,724,610 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,705,000 after buying an additional 1,245,195 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 496.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,100,000 after buying an additional 315,182 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 813,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,391,000 after buying an additional 307,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $328.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $333.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The firm had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $364.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $336.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.75.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $5,904,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,978,088. This represents a 28.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

