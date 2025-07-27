LPL Financial LLC Has $598.35 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707,474 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.37% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $598,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,810,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,176,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

