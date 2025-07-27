Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $358,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,732,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,877,000 after buying an additional 83,213 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 6,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.