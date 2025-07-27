Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 8,979 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,247,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,718,000 after acquiring an additional 890,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $452,627,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,877,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,774,000 after purchasing an additional 653,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,958,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,070,000 after purchasing an additional 311,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,792,000 after buying an additional 3,013,162 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6,921.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

