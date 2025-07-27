Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,359 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $45,862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,640,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

