TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034,977 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.25% of Apollo Global Management worth $196,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after buying an additional 3,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 200,666.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,226,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,073 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.4%

APO stock opened at $151.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.