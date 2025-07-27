TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 48,578 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,578 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $204,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $165.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.56 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.95.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.86.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

