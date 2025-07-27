TD Asset Management Inc Sells 55,307 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55,307 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $192,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $1,820,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total value of $717,347.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,842.10. The trade was a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock worth $6,015,106 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,114.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $968.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,000.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $952.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.