HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.91 billion, a PE ratio of 122.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $174.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.68.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

