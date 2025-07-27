American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. UBS Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AEP opened at $109.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $110.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

