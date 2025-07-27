HB Wealth Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.