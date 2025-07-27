TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 21,722 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.87% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $212,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,280.90.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,263.97 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,183.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,193.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

