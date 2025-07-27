Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $421.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.