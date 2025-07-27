LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,936,707 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $561,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,472,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,374,000 after purchasing an additional 139,412 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.4942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

