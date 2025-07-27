Dudley Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dudley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,276,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,614,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 79.4% during the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 248,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 131,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.66.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

