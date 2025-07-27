iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,964 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.89% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $460,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $255.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.65 and a 1-year high of $255.68.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

