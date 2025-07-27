Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 10,680 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after buying an additional 249,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $34.86.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.0794 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.