Dudley Capital Management LLC Has $824,000 Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dudley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8%

Starbucks stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.65. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.72 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

