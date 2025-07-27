Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,189 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.6% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,166 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,713,000 after buying an additional 844,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,639,000 after buying an additional 1,380,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

