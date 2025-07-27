Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $180.66 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.03 and its 200-day moving average is $172.38. The stock has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

