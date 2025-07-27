Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,562 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,506,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919,622 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,286 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,924,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,464,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,592,000 after buying an additional 4,368,213 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

