Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 18.5% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Novem Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after acquiring an additional 72,569 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,570,000 after acquiring an additional 103,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $180.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

