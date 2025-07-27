Critical Review: Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) & Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 4.49% N/A N/A Banner 21.15% 10.06% 1.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Logansport Financial and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Banner 0 2 3 0 2.60

Dividends

Banner has a consensus price target of $70.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.85%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banner is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Logansport Financial pays out 173.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Banner pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logansport Financial and Banner”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $13.98 million 1.27 $1.25 million $1.04 27.99 Banner $832.99 million 2.70 $168.90 million $5.25 12.39

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logansport Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Banner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banner beats Logansport Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

(Get Free Report)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services comprising debit cards and ATMs, internet banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.