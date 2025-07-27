Perkins Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Celcuity by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 17.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Celcuity by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 1,237.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

CELC stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Celcuity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $521.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celcuity, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CELC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

