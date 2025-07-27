Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Vericel accounts for about 1.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vericel worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. Vericel Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,337.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Vericel had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

