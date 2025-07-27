275,000 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Acquired by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Butterfly Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 115.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 194,174 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 392.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 637,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 507,923 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after buying an additional 109,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

BFLY stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 75.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Butterfly Network from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Butterfly Network news, EVP Heather C. Getz sold 65,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $144,003.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,919,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,402.80. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

