Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.7% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE FI opened at $142.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

