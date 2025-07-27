Perkins Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,450 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Codexis by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $3.11 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $257.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Codexis had a negative net margin of 149.47% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. Research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

