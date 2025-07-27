Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys 15,079 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 716,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 354,102 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,966,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 49,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USTB opened at $50.67 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

