TCW Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 866,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $69,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.0% in the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $3,258,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $3,661,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $111.85 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

