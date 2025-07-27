TCW Group Inc. Trims Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $117,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $184.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $185.30. The company has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,119 shares of company stock worth $40,524,217 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.