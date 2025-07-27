TCW Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 937,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 67,403 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $64,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $385,367,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DexCom by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $718,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,489 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DexCom by 171.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,175,000 after buying an additional 2,015,971 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DexCom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $322,454,000 after buying an additional 753,857 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $124,697.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 108,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,664.30. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

