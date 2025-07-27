TCW Group Inc. Has $54.43 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,247 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $54,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,777,000 after acquiring an additional 342,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,531,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,162,000 after purchasing an additional 596,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

