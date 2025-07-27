TCW Group Inc. Purchases 57,969 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,969 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Seagate Technology worth $34,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,816 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $3,153,025.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,681.56. The trade was a 41.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 24,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,878,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,365. This trade represents a 69.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,516 shares of company stock worth $47,831,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $150.89 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $153.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 105.02% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

