TCW Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $39,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $152.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.15. The firm has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $15,929,644.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,642,696.74. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

