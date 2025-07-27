Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 2,002 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $269.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $280.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

