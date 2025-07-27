HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,900 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 price target (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $800.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,760.95. The trade was a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $785.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $755.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $656.01. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $790.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.