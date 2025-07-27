HB Wealth Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 21.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,342,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

FedEx Stock Up 2.9%

FedEx stock opened at $243.28 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

