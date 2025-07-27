HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $339.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

