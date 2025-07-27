Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 675,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,339 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Personalis by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 2,827.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Personalis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $6.49 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $573.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 98.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

