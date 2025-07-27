Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,316,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,153,000 after purchasing an additional 58,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $470,101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,530,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,623 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,711,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,556,000 after acquiring an additional 347,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,882,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,245,000 after acquiring an additional 404,095 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TECK opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0918 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, Veritas raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

