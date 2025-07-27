GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Decreases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Graco were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Graco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,049.60. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GGG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

