GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Cuts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

